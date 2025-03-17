Oscar Mingueza News: Picks one match suspension

Mingueza will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards.

Mingueza accumulated five yellow cards in La Liga and will be suspended for the game against Las Palmas on March. 31 after the international break. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been a regular starter this season, with Hugo Alvarez likely finding his spot again on the left flank and Sergio Carreira starting on the right flank.