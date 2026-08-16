Oscar Mingueza News: Starts in final friendly
Mingueza started and played 77 minutes in Saturday's 3-0 friendly loss to Freiburg.
Mingueza finally got some time for his new club this offseason as they finished up their offseason friendlies, featuring in the starting XI and playing 77 minutes. This comes as many expect the defender to start heading into the season for Palace, taking over a role on the right flank as Daniel Munoz is surrounded by transfer rumors. Either way, his presence on the field ahead of the season is a good sign as he builds chemistry with new teammates. He produced one goal and four assists with Celta Vigo last campaign, a solid wing-back option for the Eagles.
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