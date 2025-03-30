Oscar News: Assists in Saturday's loss

Oscar assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Real Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

Oscar recorded an assist Saturday as he set up Dani Raba's goal in the 41st minute which took the 2-1 lead. It marked his fourth assist of the season and his first since Dec. 15. He created two chances and also recorded four crosses, although none of the crosses were accurate. On the defensive end he won two duels, intercepted three passes and made two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.