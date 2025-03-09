Oscar News: Eight crosses in loss

Oscar generated one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Celta Vigo.

Oscar sent a season-high eight crosses, with a season-high three accurate crosses. This was the first time in five outings that he tied more than one cross and it was the first time in four outings that he landed at least one accurate cross. This was also the second time on the campaign that he accounted for more than 30 completed passes.