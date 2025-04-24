Oscar News: Records five crosses against Girona

Oscar had two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Thursday's 1-1 draw versus Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Oscar finished with a team-high tally of crosses in 45 minutes as a substitute for Yan Diomande during the draw. The playmaker has made up for his limited time on the field by taking consistent corner kicks lately, although he remains with one assist and no goals throughout his last 12 appearances. He should have a decent chance to challenge Diomande for a starting role and Dani Raba for set pieces in upcoming fixtures.