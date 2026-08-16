Oscar Perea News: Scores goal in win

Perea scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus Atletico San Luis.

Perea found the back of the net from close range in the 52nd minute for an efficient display during Sunday's clash. After two substitute appearances in Leagues Cup play, the summer signing made his first start for the Azulcremas, and the goal doubled his scoring count across three games. Despite making a good impression, he has been used as a rotational player, and he faces a difficult challenge to take minutes away from Brian Rodriguez on the left wing going forward.