Oscar Trejo News: Assists in first start
Trejo had an assist while crossing once accurately and creating four chances during Sunday's 2-0 win over Villarreal.
Trejo set up Alemao in the 47th minute assisting Rayo's second goal while leading the team in chances created. The assist was the first this season for Trejo as he made his first start of the match during what has been a campaign plagued by injury and other issues at the club.
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