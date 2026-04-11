Oscar Trejo News: Returns to bench

Trejo (undisclosed) was an unused substitute in Thursday's Conference League win against AEK Athens, marking his return to the matchday squad after missing two consecutive games, the club posted.

Trejo's absence had been described by coach Inigo Perez as stemming from a decision that was not purely sporting in nature, though no further details have been provided on the situation. His return to the bench is a step toward reintegration, and the club will now decide when the right moment is to bring him back into active involvement. Whether he features in Sunday's clash against Mallorca will depend on how the situation develops over the coming days.