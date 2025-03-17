Oscar Trejo News: Scores first goal of the season
Trejo scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Real Sociedad.
Trejo scored his first goal of the season in his fifth start of the season. So far this year he has only had two shots on target and both have come in this game. He also attempted two crosses which made it a total of seven for this season.
