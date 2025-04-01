Oscar Ustari Injury: Makes four saves in win

Ustari (calf) was injured and subbed out in the 86th minute of Saturday's 2-1 win versus Philadelphia Union. He recorded four saves and allowed one goal before exiting the match.

Before exiting the match due to injury, Ustari was playing a key role in Saturday's 2-1 win. He made four saves, including one diving save. That match is now the match he made the most saves in, beating his three against NYCFC.