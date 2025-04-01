Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oscar Ustari headshot

Oscar Ustari Injury: Makes four saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Ustari (calf) was injured and subbed out in the 86th minute of Saturday's 2-1 win versus Philadelphia Union. He recorded four saves and allowed one goal before exiting the match.

Before exiting the match due to injury, Ustari was playing a key role in Saturday's 2-1 win. He made four saves, including one diving save. That match is now the match he made the most saves in, beating his three against NYCFC.

Oscar Ustari
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now