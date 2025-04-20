Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oscar Ustari headshot

Oscar Ustari News: Keeps clean sheet versus Crew

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Ustari made four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Columbus Crew.

Ustari kept his second straight clean sheet Saturday, this time coming against one of the league's best attacks. He also made four saves in his third consecutive start. He faces a more favorable matchup Sunday versus FC Dallas, a side which has scored 10 goals through nine matches this season.

Oscar Ustari
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now