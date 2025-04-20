Oscar Ustari News: Keeps clean sheet versus Crew
Ustari made four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Columbus Crew.
Ustari kept his second straight clean sheet Saturday, this time coming against one of the league's best attacks. He also made four saves in his third consecutive start. He faces a more favorable matchup Sunday versus FC Dallas, a side which has scored 10 goals through nine matches this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now