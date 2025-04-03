Fantasy Soccer
Oscar Ustari News: Plays full game against LAFC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Ustari (calf) was forced off in the 86th minute of their last contest due to injury, but it was revealed to be minor as he played the full game in Wednesday's 1-0 loss against LAFC in the CONCACAF.

Ustari suffered a calf injury in his last contest against Philadelphia, but it was revealed to be minor as he played the full game on Wednesday. He remains an option moving forward for Miami and is expected to compete with Drake Callender for the starting spot in goal.

Oscar Ustari
Inter Miami CF
