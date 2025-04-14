Fantasy Soccer
Oscar Ustari News: Seven saves leads to clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Ustari had seven saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire.

Ustari returned to the starting role after missing the last match, seeing a great day to earn his club one point by making seven saves and allowing zero goals. This was his first clean sheet of the season in five appearances. He will hope to make it two straight when facing Columbus on Saturday.

