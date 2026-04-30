Oscar Valentin Injury: Plays through broken cheekbone

Valentin (face) suffered a fractured cheekbone during Thursday's 1-0 Conference League semifinal first leg victory over Strasbourg but played through the injury, according to coach Inigo Perez, per Union Rayo. "A display of courage. That's probably why he has that surname. It's one of those things that deserves recognition; it's what this team is all about and what we must build it upon. He has a fracture in his cheekbone and he told me he was perfectly fine. I've never seen anything like it on a football pitch. He's a role model."

Valentin's courage in continuing despite the fracture was highlighted by the coaching staff as emblematic of the team's character, with the manager describing it as one of the most remarkable things he has ever seen on a football pitch. The midfielder will now undergo further assessment to determine how the injury is managed in the coming days, with the club needing to weigh his availability against the risk of any further damage. Unai Lopez would see a larger role in the middle of the park if he misses out.