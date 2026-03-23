Oscar Valentin News: Busy defensive display in loss
Oscar Valentin generated three tackles (three won) and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Barcelona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 34th minute.
Oscar Valentin was busy but was unable to prevent Barcelona from scoring one goal as they lost 1-0. This all came after 45 minutes, before he was subbed off, having received a yellow card. He won all three of his tackles and made two interceptions in the game. He has won three or more tackles in five games this season.
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