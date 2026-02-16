Oscar Valentin News: Contributes at both ends

Oscar Valentin scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 win against Atlético Madrid.

Valentin opened his account for the season, netting his third career goal for Rayo Vallecano in his seventh season with the club. The midfielder was just as impactful without the ball, filling the stat sheet defensively with two tackles, two interceptions, four clearances and one block. He has now registered 20 tackles over his last 10 appearances, recording at least one in every game during that span.