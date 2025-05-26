Oscar Valentin News: Suspension cleared

Valentin is no longer suspended and will be available for the first gameday next season. He featured in 34 games during the 2024-25 season for Rayo Vallecano.

Valentin has cleared his ban due to yellow card accumulation and is set to return for the first gameday of the 2025-26 season. The midfielder appeared in the same number of games as in the last two seasons with Rayo Vallecano even though he seemed to have lost his starting role during the campaign. He recorded more than 2,500 minutes in his first three seasons with Rayo Vallecano while he played only 1,830 minutes this season. He still has two years left on his contract and should remain a key player in the roster for the next campaign.