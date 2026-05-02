Oscar Valentin News: Undergoes surgery, available Sunday

Valentin (face) has undergone surgery on his fractured cheekbone and is available for Sunday's clash against Getafe, according to coach Inigo Perez, per Union Rayo. "Oscar has been able to undergo the operation and is available. Although we know that what he has is there and a blow can increase that severity. Oscar is reliable."

Valentin had played through the fractured cheekbone during Thursday's Conference League semifinal first leg victory over Strasbourg in one of the most remarkable displays of the season, and his surgical intervention has cleared him to continue playing. The risk of further damage from any contact to the area remains a concern, but the coach's confidence in his reliability suggests Valentin will take his place in the lineup against Getafe as Rayo push through a defining stretch of their campaign on both domestic and European fronts.