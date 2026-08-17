Oscar Verhoeven News: Three crosses in away win

Verhoeven recorded one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Verhoeven started his 12 game of the season having been left unused on the bench in the previous game. He put his only shot in the game on target and attempted three crosses in the game. This shot on target was the first shot that he has put on target in his MLS career. This was also just the second game this season that he attempted three or more crosses.