Verhoeven picked up a lower body injury in late July that sidelined him for the remainder of last season, but the defender had already shown enough to earn a permanent move to San Diego after his loan spell. He was an unused substitute in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to PUMAS in the Concacaf Champions Cup, which confirms he is fully cleared and back in the mix, though he may still need a little time to round into top match fitness. Considering he was the undisputed starter at right-back last campaign, he should slot back into a meaningful role along the backline as San Diego heads into the 2026 MLS season.