Oscar Whalley News: Allows three in loss

Whalley made six saves and conceded three goals during Saturday's 3-1 loss against Tigres.

Whalley couldn't keep a clean sheet like he did in his first two starts of the season and got beaten three times. However, the goalkeeper still left as a net positive as his six saves were key for his side to avoid a much bigger loss and remain in contention for a semifinal spot. With Jose Rangel (not injury related) out for the rest of the tournament, Whalley will have another chance to showcase his skills during next weekend's second leg.