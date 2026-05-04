Oscar Whalley News: Allows three in loss
Whalley made six saves and conceded three goals during Saturday's 3-1 loss against Tigres.
Whalley couldn't keep a clean sheet like he did in his first two starts of the season and got beaten three times. However, the goalkeeper still left as a net positive as his six saves were key for his side to avoid a much bigger loss and remain in contention for a semifinal spot. With Jose Rangel (not injury related) out for the rest of the tournament, Whalley will have another chance to showcase his skills during next weekend's second leg.
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