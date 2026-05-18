Oscar Whalley News: Beaten twice in playoff exit

Whalley made six saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Cruz Azul.

It's hard to blame Whalley for the two goals he conceded in this game, as both were shots from outside the box that the defense could've done a bit more to prevent. Whalley allowed four goals in the tie versus in the tie against Cruz Azul and seven goals overall in his six Clausura starts. He should be the team's No. 2 option once Jose Rangel returns from NT duty after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.