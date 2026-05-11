Oscar Whalley News: Keeps clean sheet in win

Whalley registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 win over Tigres UANL.

Whalley has been forced to step into a starting role since Jose Rangel is out with the Mexico NT ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He struggled in the first leg of this tie, but he bounced back admirably in the second leg and posted a much-needed clean sheet. Things won't get easier for him, though, as their semifinal opponent, Cruz Azul, was one of the most prolific scoring teams in the Clausura regular season.