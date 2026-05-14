Oscar Whalley News: Makes two saves against Cruz Azul

Whalley recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Cruz Azul.

Whalley failed to stand out this time as his team lost the lead twice during the first leg of the Clausura semifinals. He has now made five starts while Chivas' first keeper Jose Rangel works with the Mexican national team, and that should be the case for the remaining knockout games. Over that span, Whalley is averaging 3.0 saves and 1.0 goals conceded per contest. Up next is the return match versus Cruz Azul's potent attack.