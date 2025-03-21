Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oscar Whalley headshot

Oscar Whalley News: Returns to action in friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Whalley (knee) played the second half of Thursday's friendly game versus Atlas.

Whalley should be available for the final stretch of the Clausura campaign after missing 11 game weeks due to the issue. However, having yet to make his Liga MX debut, he's unlikely to be the first option and may rather contend with Eduardo Garcia for a spot on the bench behind Jose Rangel.

Oscar Whalley
Guadalajara
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now