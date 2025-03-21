Oscar Whalley News: Returns to action in friendly
Whalley (knee) played the second half of Thursday's friendly game versus Atlas.
Whalley should be available for the final stretch of the Clausura campaign after missing 11 game weeks due to the issue. However, having yet to make his Liga MX debut, he's unlikely to be the first option and may rather contend with Eduardo Garcia for a spot on the bench behind Jose Rangel.
