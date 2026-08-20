Oscar Zambrano Injury: Back in individual training
Zambrano (hamstring) is out for Saturday's match against Manchester United and recently started individual training, manager Sergej Jakirovic told Hull Live. "Zambrano is still out, and he's now started with individual sessions."
The good news is that Zambrano is back training on the grass, but he's yet to join the rest of the group, so he's not expected to be back in the squad in the near future. The Ecuadorian midfielder should rotate in and out of the lineup once he's healthy, but based on this latest development, it seems he's set to miss a couple more matches at a minimum before being considered to return to the side.
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