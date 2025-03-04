Fantasy Soccer
Osman Bukari headshot

Osman Bukari News: Disappears in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Bukari had two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Portland Timbers.

Bukari had very little impact in Austin's 1-0 defeat to Portland over the weekend. In 82 minutes played, the left midfielder put both of his shots off target, created one chance, completed just one of his three dribble attempts, and made only one pass into the final third. Bukari did score in Austin's opening match of the season against Kansas City, so hopefully he can recapture that form this Sunday against Colorado.

Osman Bukari
Austin FC
