Osman Bukari News: Scintillating assist

Bukari skipped down the right flank before leaving his marker behind and supplying the service for Austin FC's lone goal Sunday in their 1-0 victory over St. Louis City SC. The wide-midfielder added one tackle (one won) to the team's clean sheet effort over his 66 minuets of play. Bukari has now scored once and assisted once over six appearances (five starts).