Osman Bukari News: Scores winner in debut

Bukari scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Sporting Kansas City.

Bukari scored the game-winner in the 76th minute with his first goal in the season, already matching his mark from 2024. He also co-led Austin in shots during the match. To complete his good debut, the forward sent in the second-most crosses for his side.