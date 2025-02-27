Fantasy Soccer
Osman Bukari headshot

Osman Bukari News: Scores winner in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Bukari scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Sporting Kansas City.

Bukari scored the game-winner in the 76th minute with his first goal in the season, already matching his mark from 2024. He also co-led Austin in shots during the match. To complete his good debut, the forward sent in the second-most crosses for his side.

Osman Bukari
Austin FC
