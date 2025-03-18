Osman Bukari News: Takes two shots in win

Bukari recorded two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Bukari hasn't found the back of the net in his last three outings, but the winger remains active as an attacking threat for Austin. He's recorded multiple shots in each of his four outings, and he's also created at least two chances in his last two contests. In his four appearances, he's racked up one goal, 10 shots and seven chances created across four starts.