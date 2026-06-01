Osman Hadzikic Injury: Injured in friendly warmups

Hadzikic suffered an injury that prevented him from featuring for his national team in Friday's practice match against North Macedonia, per Futbol Bosnio.

Hadzikic was going to make his international debut, but the injury thwarted those plans, and now he's questionable for the next games. He's coming off a consistent season in the Croatian league, but he's still expected to serve as a backup option for the national team behind Nikola Vasilj and Martin Zlomislic, so his potential absence is a blow to the squad's depth.