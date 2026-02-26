Oso Injury: Should be available Sunday

Oso (calf) has completed training sessions alongside the rest of the squad during the week and should be an option for Sunday's derby against Real Betis.

Oso could return to contention for upcoming matches following a two-game absence, offering depth behind Gabriel Suazo in the left wing-back spot. The youngster made his first-division debut this season, making a good impression over eight appearances when Suazo was injured. During that period, Oso delivered an assist and took 15 corner kicks while averaging 4.8 crosses, 1.5 chances created and 1.0 tackles per contest.