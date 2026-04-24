Oso News: Poor in service

Oso had one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Thursday's 2-0 loss to Levante.

Oso put in 10 crosses but only two were deemed to be accurate. That's not going to cut it against any club and it's unlikely to make a dent against Osasuna in the next match. Though the side has allowed 39 goals in 32 LaLiga games, Oso must be more clinical for Sevilla's attackers to take advantage of his service.