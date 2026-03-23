Oso News: Six crosses in defeat

Oso registered one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Valencia.

Oso led in Sevilla attacking effort Saturday with six crosses (one accurate) across a 19-minute substitute appearance in their 2-0 defeat versus Valencia. Over his last five appearances (two starts), the promising academy graduate has scored once and assisted twice from four shots (two on goal) and 25 crosses (four accurate). Saturday marked a retreat to the bench for Oso following successive 90-minute shifts.