Oso News: Strong showing in win

Oso scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-2 win versus Villarreal.

Oso got the party started for Sevilla en route to three unanswered goals. The attacker will need to be better in service and take more shots in order to break through a Real Madrid defense which is among the best in La Liga, allowing just 33 goals in 36 domestic games.