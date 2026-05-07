Osvaldo Rodriguez Injury: Receives surgery on knees

Rodriguez underwent surgery on both knees due to a meniscus problem, Vladimir Garcia and Erick Lopez of TUDN reported Monday.

Rodriguez was largely inactive even when healthy, however the surgery is a major complication for a player who who was falling behind Vladimir Lorona and Jesus Alberto Angulo in the competition for the left-back position in the absence of Marco Farfan (foot). Angulo's presence means Tigres' left-back situation remains secure for both the Clausura playoffs and the CONCACAF Champions Cup final without any meaningful disruption. At 29, undergoing knee surgery raises serious questions about Rodriguez's future at the club, particularly given that his path to regular minutes was already narrow before this setback.