Oswaldo Virgen Injury: Dealing with injury

Virgen is questionable for upcoming games after being forced off in the regular-season finale against Leon.

Virgen logged 27 minutes during a rare start, but he missed the subsequent CCC visit to Los Angeles FC due to the issue. The youngster has seen limited playing time this year, so his absence is a blow to the squad's attacking depth with the top option Paulinho and backup Franco Rossi available. Toluca have yet to reveal official information about Virgen's injury, making his status uncertain for future rounds.