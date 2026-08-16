Oswaldo Virgen News: Unused substitute against Atlante

Virgen (leg) was an unused substitute during Saturday's 0-0 draw against Atlante.

Virgen has been on the bench in successive matches across Leagues Cup and Liga MX competitions, suggesting he's fully recovered from injury but failing to threaten Federico Vinas and Edgar Ivan Lopez in the center-forward contention even with Paulinho (calf) out. The youngster might retain limited playing time throughout the season unless he's involved in the rotation during busy periods.