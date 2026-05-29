Oswin Appollis News: Standout in qualifiers

Appollis is projected as a potential starter for South Africa after being previously relied on as a wide attacking threat.

Appollis was South Africa's most productive offensive contributor during World Cup qualifying stage, totaling two goals and four assists. Expected to feature on the right wing, he has also taken penalty kicks at times, although he could compete with Lyle Foster for those opportunities. While South Africa may struggle against stronger opposition, the Orlando Pirates player should remain one of their most consistent threats, serving as a focal point in the side's offensive buildup and set-piece delivery.