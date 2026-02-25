Otavio News: Set for suspension

Otavio is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Otavio picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the March. 8. showdown against Lyon. The center-back has been a locked-in starter in the central defense for Paris FC, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Diego Coppola likely getting a larger role in the back line, although that will also depend of the new setup of new coach Antoine Kombouare.