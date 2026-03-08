Otavio News: Suspension served

Otavio has completed his ban after missing the weekend's draw with Lyon, so he may be selected again in the future.

Otavio was busy in defensive duties over his last starts before accumulating five yellow cards. He'll aim to regain a regular spot over Diego Coppola in upcoming matchups, in which case the Brazilian will be reliable for his league averages of 6.1 clearances, 1.9 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game.