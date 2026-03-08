Otavio headshot

Otavio News: Suspension served

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Otavio has completed his ban after missing the weekend's draw with Lyon, so he may be selected again in the future.

Otavio was busy in defensive duties over his last starts before accumulating five yellow cards. He'll aim to regain a regular spot over Diego Coppola in upcoming matchups, in which case the Brazilian will be reliable for his league averages of 6.1 clearances, 1.9 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game.

Otavio
Paris FC
