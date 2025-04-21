Othmane Maamma Injury: Shouldn't feature again this season

Maamma (Not Injury-Related) shouldn't feature again for Montpellier this season since he has been selected by the Moroccan U20 team to play in the U20 Africa Cup starting on Sunday.

Maamma featured for one minute in the last contest against OM but will likely not feature again this season for Montpellier since he has been selected by the Morocco U20 team for the U20 Africa Cup, with strong chances to go far in the competition. His absence will not impact the starting squad since he has mainly been a bench option this season.