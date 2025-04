Othmane Maamma News: Back in team training

Maamma (Coach's Decision) was back in team training Tuesday, according to Esprit Paillade.

Maamma was ruled out of Sunday's match due to a coach's decision. He returned to team training on Tuesday but his status remains unclear. He could be available for Saturday's match against Marseille depending on whether new coach Zoumana Camara includes him in the squad. That said, he has mainly served as a bench option this season so his absence does not impact the starting XI.