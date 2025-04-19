Othmane Maamma News: Features in squad list

Maamma (Coach's Decision) is back in the squad list for Saturday's clash against Marseille.

Maamma was ruled out in their last contest due to a coach decision, but that issue seems to be resolved since he is back in the squad to face Marseille in the Velodrome on Saturday. It is still unclear if new coach Zoumana Camara will count on him as a starter or a bench option for the final stretch of the season.