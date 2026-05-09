Othniel Raterink News: Back on bench
Raterink (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Udinese.
Raterink quickly overcame the muscular ailment that had sidelined him, returning to full training Wednesday and earning a spot in the squad ahead of the weekend fixture. The winger has made just one short appearance off the bench since joining the team in January, and a bench role represents a familiar outcome as he resumes providing depth across multiple positions on the wings. His return adds a useful option for the coaching staff heading into the final stretch of the season.
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