Oumar Ngom News: Works hard in Roma bout

Ngom had one shot (one on target), seven tackles (three won) and two clearances and drew two fouls in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Roma.

Ngom has enjoyed an uptick in minutes due to Omri Gandelman and Lassana Coulibaly's (thigh) physical problems and has responded well, especially in the passive phase. He has notched at least one tackle in four games in a row, totaling 13 (eight won) and adding two shots (one on target) and seven interceptions over that span. Additionally, this marked his sixth straight game with at least one clearance, for a total of 11.