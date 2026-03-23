Oumar Ngom headshot

Oumar Ngom News: Works hard in Roma bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Ngom had one shot (one on target), seven tackles (three won) and two clearances and drew two fouls in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Roma.

Ngom has enjoyed an uptick in minutes due to Omri Gandelman and Lassana Coulibaly's (thigh) physical problems and has responded well, especially in the passive phase. He has notched at least one tackle in four games in a row, totaling 13 (eight won) and adding two shots (one on target) and seven interceptions over that span. Additionally, this marked his sixth straight game with at least one clearance, for a total of 11.

Oumar Ngom
Lecce
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now