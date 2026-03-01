Oumar Pona News: Concedes two goals

Pona had two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Monaco. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 45th minute.

Herve Koffi (undisclosed) out Saturday allowed Pona to log his first appearance this season. Conceding goals to Folarin Balogun and Simon Adingra meant that Pona left a lot to be desired in his first game, so if Koffi is out March 7 at Nantes, perhaps Angers may resort to using Melvin Zinga instead.