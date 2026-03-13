Oumar Solet Injury: Late call for Juventus meeting

Solet (thigh) "is improving and has a chance to be selected, but he certainly can't start versus Juventus. He'll at most play a few minutes," coach Kosta Runjaic relayed.

Solet could return after skipping two contests due to a thigh strain, but he'll have a limited role if he's indeed part of the squad. Branimir Mlacic or Oier Zarraga will complete the defense with Nicolo Bertola (ankle) on the mend and Solet unfit to play from the jump.