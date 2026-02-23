Oumar Solet Injury: Off right away versus Bologna

Solet left Monday's game versus Bologna after just nine minutes as he aggravated his thigh issue, Sky Italy reported.

Solet was deemed fit after subbing off early in the last match and being limited in training for most of the week, but only lasted a few minutes. He is headed for exams to evaluate the severity of the relapse. Nicolo Bertola and Christian Kabasele would both start versus Fiorentina next Monday if Solet were out.