Oumar Solet Injury: Questionable for Bologna clash
Solet (thigh) "is dealing with some muscle fatigue and has only trained lightly so far. If he manages to do it at a higher intensity before the match, he'll be available," coach Kosta Runjiac announced.
Solet is nursing a minor muscular issue and has a shot at avoiding missing time, but he'll have to ramp up in training to be cleared. Christian Kabasele or Kingsley Ehizibue would fill in if needed.
